Ronald K. "Munzie" Munz
1943 - 2020
Ronald 'Munzie' K. Munz

Born: November 18, 1943; Sterling

Died: July 22, 2020; Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE - Ronald "Munzie" K. Munz, 76, of Milledgeville, passed away peacefully at his home on July 22nd, 2020 after a several-year battle with cancer.

Ron was one of three children, born in Sterling on November 18th, 1943, the son of Rex and Margaret (Sullivan) Munz. Ron married Nancy Kay Moore from Sterling, Illinois on February 5th, 1965 and together they had 3 children. He retired as a truck driver for Northwestern Steel and Wire. Ron was also a member of the Teamsters Union for 27 years, andthe Steelworkers Union for 10 years. He was an active fisherman and loved spendin gtime outdoors.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; two daughters, Patti Munz of Ohio, and Kayla (Shane) Porter of Polo; five grandchildren, Amanda (Jason)Mowery, Brooks Wilkinson, Keegan Garman, Shaylie Garman, and Emma Porter; two great-grandchildren, Rayven and Reece Mower; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Todd Munz; and two brothers, Larry and Lanny Munz.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24th, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 520 Holcomb, Milledgeville. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Rick Koch of Dutchtown Church of the Brethren officiating. Burial will conclude at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Sterling.

In lieu of fflowers, memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice and Home, 2706 Ave E,Sterling, IL 61081.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home Milledgeville
JUL
24
Service
11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home Milledgeville
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 24, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Tammy Hayen
Friend
