Ronald L. Schilling
Born: April 8, 1941; Keokuk, Iowa
Died: April 24, 2020; Lincoln
LINCOLN – Ronald Lee Schilling, 79, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side, following a battle with cancer.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery at a later date.
Ronald Lee Schilling was born April 8, 1941, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Harold L. and Ina Claire Rohrbough Schilling. He was united in marriage to Joyce Jean Koehler on June 17, 1962, in Sutter, Illinois. She survives. He is also survived by his children, Kristin (Chris) Klockenga, Stacy (Kevin) O'Connor, and Tony (Tami) Schilling; five grandchildren, Holly (Tim) Geiselman, Kyle (Gabby) Klockenga, Cole Klockenga, Tori Schilling, and Trey Schilling; twin brother, Donald Schilling; sister, Nancy Johannsen; and brother, Kevin Schilling.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ron graduated from Warsaw High School in 1959, followed by Western Illinois University with a Bachelor of Education Degree, then Northern Illinois University with a Masters & Certificate of Advanced Study, and Blackhawk College with a certificate in Banking & Finance.
He taught at Prophetstown-Lyndon High School as a business teacher from 1963 through 1969. He then became Assistant Dean of Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, Illinois. In1984, he moved to Lincoln as Dean of Financial Services at Lincoln College. He also served as Executive Vice President and ended his career as the 18th President of Lincoln College.
Ron was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lincoln, where he was a choir member and treasurer. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge #914, Economic Development Board, Lincoln/Logan County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Ambassador, and Lincoln Rotary Club.
He was the 2005 Lincoln Courier Citizen of the Year.
Ron also served on the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Board for 8 years, serving one year as Chairman. Prior to that, he served on the ALMH Preserve the Mission philanthrophy campaign which raised funds for the construction of the new hospital.As an avid fan of Carroll, West Lincoln- Broadwell, Railers and Lincoln College Sports, Ron was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame Association as a Friend of Basketball in 2003.
His greatest joys in life were his family, attending his grandchildren's activities, playing cards, reading, tending to his flower gardens, singing and playing the piano, and traveling to all 50 states.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Lincoln, ALMH Foundation or the .
Peasley Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.