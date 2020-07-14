1/1
Ronald L. Skaggs
Ronald L. Skaggs

Born: November 12, 1955; Princeton

Died: July 11, 2020; Princeton

WALNUT – Ronald L. Skaggs, age 64, of Walnut, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton.

Ronald was born November 12, 1955 in Princeton, the son of Roy and Alice (Stocking) Skaggs. He married Janice Butler on June 14, 1986 in Rock Falls. He was employed at Walnut Custom Components for 30 years, and also continued to farm his parents' land. Ronald was an avid NASCAR fan.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Skaggs of Walnut; three children, Dustin Skaggs, Austin (Sam Regan) Skaggs and Kristin (Tyler Stees) Skaggs, all of Walnut; and five grandchildren, Sophia, Chloe, Justin, Jace and Emery.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rock Falls with Reverend Richard Russo officiating. Burial will be a Limerick Cemetery in Kasbeer.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Walnut Fire Department.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks will be required.

Online condolences may be sent to www.garlandfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 14, 2020.
