Ronald R. Vaessen
1940 - 2020
Ronald R. Vaessen

Born: July 19, 1940; Spring Valley

Died: July 31, 2020; Dixon

SUBLETTE – Ronald R. Vaessen, 80, of Sublette passed away July 31 at KSB Hospital in Dixon after a 6-month illness, with his wife and children at his side.

Ronald was born on July 19, 1940, in Spring Valley to Ralph and Della (Pachankis) Vaessen. Ron was a lifelong resident of Sublette.

Blessed to have had 54 1/2 years of marriage, he married Ruth Ann Schwemlein on Oct. 16, 1965, in Holy Cross Church, Mendota.

Ron was a 1958 graduate of St. Bede Academy. He worked for Vaessen Bros. Chevrolet for over 44 years as a mechanic and later as a part manager. He worked part-time there after he retired and also at Vaessen Implement Repair as a parts runner.

He served in U.S. Army Reserves from 1962 to 1968. He was a volunteer on the Sublette Fire Department for 33 years, and was a lieutenant part of that time. He was a village trustee on the Sublette Village Board for 18 years. He was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and sang in choir for over 50 years. He was a member of JFK Council Knights of Columbus, Mendota.

Ron liked to fix things, do photography and videoing and had interest in trains. He and his wife enjoyed the hobby of railfanning, and this was included in their travels to different states.

Many clerks and waitresses will remember him by his joke: Why is a cat on a beach so much like Christmas? ... Sandy Claws!

Ron was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann; daughter, Julie (Troy) Bryden of Machesney Park; son, Jared (Laura) Vaessen of Mark; grandchildren, Jenna Bryden, Luke and Chase Vaessen; and brother, Neal Vaessen of Sublette.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, James Schwemlein and Henry Schwemlein; and sister-in-law, Donna Vaessen.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Mass of Christian Burial will be private for family only at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Sublette, with Father Randy Fronek officiating. Public visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. in the church. A public burial will follow after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Sublette, with military rites by Mendota VFW Post 4079. Masks and social distancing are required by the family. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota, is handling arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Sublette Fire Department, Union Depot Railroad Museum or the donor's choice.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
AUG
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
private family only - Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
August 3, 2020
I was so very saddened to learn of Mr. Vaessen's passing. Although I didn't know him a long time I always thoroughly enjoyed visiting with him at the Rochelle Railroad Park when I encountered He and his wife. He was a very pleasant and knowledgeable fellow and I was pleased to count him among my friends. My deepest condolences to the family...
George Casford
Friend
August 3, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ron’s passing. I only met him a few times but he was so wonderful at my father’s (John Pachankis) his cousin, burial in Spring Valley taking videos and pictures that I still treasure.
I will keep him and his family in my prayers.
Jean Pachankis Augustin
Family
August 3, 2020
Ron will be missed. I enjoyed talking with him about our shared interest in cars & trains. Rochelle won't be the same without him. God bless.
Jim Hoth
Friend
August 3, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting Ron and Ruth Ann at the IL Waterway Visitors Center by Starved Rock. Ron & Ruth Ann are such good people to talk with and they would keep me company at my photography booth at the Waterway. Ron was always showing me his pictures of different things and sharing neat things that he enjoyed. He always told us funny jokes. I always loved his unique personality and I loved it when he would entertain me with different music and sounds on the incredible horn on his car. He will be truly missed. My prayers are with him and his family.
David Anderson
Friend
August 3, 2020
So sorry for Rons passing I will always remember his silly wave was great living right next door for the 4 years we lived there.
patricia richardson
Neighbor
August 2, 2020
Praying for you all as you go through this time of sorrow. Uncle Ron was a funny guy, wonderful provider as a husband and father. It was always a pleasure to visit with him at family functions. He is now telling jokes with his family in heaven. May the Holy Spirit provide comfort and peace to my Aunt Ruth Ann, cousins Julie and Jared, and his brother Neal. Rest now my dear uncle Ron.

Denise Flores
Family
August 2, 2020
Great man , fun to visit with .
Tim Kennedy
Friend
