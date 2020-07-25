Ronnie L. Pillars
Born: May 6, 1947
Died: July 23, 2020
ROCK FALLS – Ronnie L. Pillars, age 73 of Rock Falls, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his home.
Ron was born on May 6, 1947, the son of Clevie Harrison and Juanita V. (Thomas) Pillars. He was a United States Army veteran. Ron married Connie Gregg on December 5, 1969 in Sterling. He worked for Union Pacific Railroad (formerly Chicago Northwestern) from 1969 until he retired in 2007. Ronnie enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, listening to music, and an Old Milwaukee. He was an avid fisherman and loved to go down to the lower dam to drink his coffee every morning.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Connie; his daughter, Kari Pillars of Sterling; his son, Ronnie L. Pillars II (Sheila) of Rock Falls; three grandchildren, Taylor Hendrix, Logan Pillars and Owen Pillars; his sister, Sara McCoy of Rock Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bill Pillars.
Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls.
