Ronnie L. Pillars
1947 - 2020
Ronnie L. Pillars

Born: May 6, 1947

Died: July 23, 2020

ROCK FALLS – Ronnie L. Pillars, age 73 of Rock Falls, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his home.

Ron was born on May 6, 1947, the son of Clevie Harrison and Juanita V. (Thomas) Pillars. He was a United States Army veteran. Ron married Connie Gregg on December 5, 1969 in Sterling. He worked for Union Pacific Railroad (formerly Chicago Northwestern) from 1969 until he retired in 2007. Ronnie enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, listening to music, and an Old Milwaukee. He was an avid fisherman and loved to go down to the lower dam to drink his coffee every morning.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Connie; his daughter, Kari Pillars of Sterling; his son, Ronnie L. Pillars II (Sheila) of Rock Falls; three grandchildren, Taylor Hendrix, Logan Pillars and Owen Pillars; his sister, Sara McCoy of Rock Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bill Pillars.

Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls.

For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
July 25, 2020
So sorry for the unimaginable loss and pain. I pray that you can gain strength from the memories and know he's looking down, drinking a beer, and smiling. Love you all...
Denise Meyer
Family Friend
July 25, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. Seeing childhood friends passing makes us think of years of memories. You will have many of Ron to cherish.
Kay Waldschmidt-Camper
July 25, 2020
I am so very sad to hear that Ronnie has passed. My condolences to the whole beautiful family. I love you all very much
Cindy Dexter
Friend
July 25, 2020
Ron and Connie were the best. Always had a good tome when we were all together. We love and will miss him.
Dennis and Debbie Gibbons
Friend
July 25, 2020
Deepest heartfelt sympathy in your loss. Know that he loved you all very much and he was loved as well.
DuWayne and Helen Doane
Friend
