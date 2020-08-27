Rose S. rhodes
Born: June 2, 1948
Died: August 24, 2020
LYNDON – Rose S. Rhodes, 72, of Lyndon, died Monday, August 24, 2020 at her brother's home.
Rose was born June 2, 1948 in Sterling, the daughter of Fred and Lillian (Smith) Sanders. She married Earl T. Rhodes on October 7, 1967 in Sterling. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2017. Rose was a longtime member of Rock Falls Eagles Club and past president. She also ran bingo at the club.
Survivors include one daughter, Rhonda (Kevin) Burks of Sterling; two sons, Lowell "Gus" Rhodes of Rock Falls and Gregory (Christine) Rhodes of Lyndon; one brother, Frank (Shirley) Sanders of Sterling; sisters-in-law, Linda Sanders of Sterling, Clara Sanders of Rock Falls, Becky Pettinger, Sue (Larry) Bellini of Rock Falls and Kathy (Tom Walker) Brown of Sterling; six grandchildren, Lucas Grove, Jake Grove, Keegan Wellman Derek (Marissa) Rhodes, Dylan (Kiara) Rhodes, Logan Rhodes; eight great-grandchildren; and best friend, Linda Hermes of Sterling.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; four sisters, Iva Smith, Margaret Stave, Janet Wadelton and Carol Lench and five brothers, Charlie, Jerry, Sonny, Paul and Ernie Sanders.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling. Funeral services will follow at Riverside Cemetery, with Pastor Jason Borton, officiating. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only people will be allowed into the funeral home at a time and masks will be required.
A memorial has been established to Gaffey Hospice. Memorials will be received at the funeral home and also be mailed to Schilling Funeral Home, P.O. Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.
