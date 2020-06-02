Or Copy this URL to Share

Roy E. Meyer



Died: June 1, 2020; Sterling



STERLING – Roy E. Meyer, 77, of Sterling, Illinois died 7:35 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home, Sterling.



Services will be arranged at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Service Galesburg Chapel.





