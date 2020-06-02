Roy E. Meyer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy E. Meyer

Died: June 1, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Roy E. Meyer, 77, of Sterling, Illinois died 7:35 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home, Sterling.

Services will be arranged at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Service Galesburg Chapel.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 2, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved