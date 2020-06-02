Roy E. Meyer
Died: June 1, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Roy E. Meyer, 77, of Sterling, Illinois died 7:35 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home, Sterling.
Services will be arranged at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Service Galesburg Chapel.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 2, 2020.