Roy E. Meyer
Roy E. Meyer

Died: June 1, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Roy E. Meyer, 77, of Sterling, Illinois died 7:35 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home, Sterling.

Services will be arranged at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Service Galesburg Chapel.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Hinchliff-Pearson-West, Galesburg
Hinchliff-Pearson-West, Galesburg
