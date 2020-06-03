Roy E. Meyer
Born: August 5, 1942; New York
Died: June 1, 2020; Sterling
ROCK FALLS – Mr. Roy Edward Meyer, 77, of Rock Falls, Illinois died June 1, 2020 at Rock River Hospice Home, Sterling, Illinois.
Roy was born August 5, 1942, in New York, NY, the son of Louis Meyer and Fanny A. Meyer.
He is survived by four nieces, Karen (Ed) Koijane, Debbie (David) Smolensky, Julie (Dusti) Watson and Rachel (Chip) Sauer; two nephews, David (Nancy) Meyer and Joel (Teresa) Meyer; a sister-in-law Gloria Meyer and close friends Beverly Julien, Len Janssen, Evan Moore and Doran Docksteader.
Roy was educated in the Sterling, Illinois school system, attended Northern Illinois University and received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Bradley University. He worked as an engineer for several years before finding his true vocation, computer programming. Together with two partners he formed Belt-Way Scales Inc., retiring from this successful business in 2011.
Roy was a truly good man. He was known for his marvelous sense of humor and could always make one laugh. Roy loved his family and friends and was very proud of his six nieces and nephews and their families. Consistently thoughtful, polite and kind, he was always striving for the greater good. Roy was extremely intelligent and would work tirelessly to find the solution for any problem presented to him. He loved his beautiful home overlooking the Rock River and spent many years perfecting it. He could do any type of repair and do it well. He was a lifelong learner and always had a new project to master and complete. As an adult, he learned to swim and swimming became a lifelong passion. For the rest of his life, he swam several miles every week, learned to scuba and became a dive master. Roy loved being retired and spent time reading, riding his bike, working on his house, swimming and of course with spending time with his family, friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Oren Meyer; sister, Susan Rudman; brother-in-law, Daniel Rudman; and beloved cat, Tiger.
Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Brookside Cemetery, Galesburg, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to Rock River Hospice and Home of Sterling and Rock Falls Public Library. Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 3, 2020.