Russell Glenn
Russell E. Glenn

Born: August 21, 1918; Basin, WY

Died: November 30, 2020; Franklin Grove, IL

Franklin Grove, IL – Russell E. Glenn, 102, of Franklin Grove, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at Franklin Grove Living and Rehabilitation Center, Franklin Grove, IL.

He was a self-employed carpenter, prior to his retirement.

Russell was born August 21, 1918, in Basin, WY, the son of William and Laura (Rodgers) Glenn. He married Ruth Haws on October 31, 1935 in Amboy. She preceded him in death on September 4, 2003. Russell served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Russell is survived by his daughter, Lois Bollman, of Dixon; one brother, Howard Glenn of Amboy; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Ivan Glenn, Ronald Glenn; two daughters, May Ruth Glenn, Nancy Lewis; four brothers, Alvin, Wilbur, Ralph, Gail Glenn; and five sisters, Letha Poulos, Lola Ponto, Bonnie Ruble, Opal Schaneberg, and Doris Ail.

A memorial service will be held at a later date with Russell's direct descendants, Pastor Kim Alan Glenn, Chaplain Christopher Daniel VanNatta, Nephew Pastor Mark Glenn, and Nephew Chaplain Larry Glenn, officiating. Burial will be in Prairie Repose Cemetery, Amboy.

Memorials may be directed to the Dixon Veterans Park to help with the veterans museum.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
