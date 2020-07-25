1/1
Ruth C. Wilkens
Ruth C. Wilkens

Born: June 5, 1931; Morrison

Died: July 21, 2020; Brookfield, Wisconsin

BROOKFIELD, Wis.– Ruth C. Wilkens, 89, of Brookfield, Wisconsin, formerly of Sterling, IL, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her home in Brookfield.

A private memorial service will be held at Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home; there will be no visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison.

Ruth was born June 5, 1931 in Morrison, IL, to Ren and Cornelia (Tegeler) Ottens. She was educated in the rural Whiteside County grade schools and was a graduate of Morrison High School. On September 8, 1950 she married Robert J. Wilkens, who died February 7, 1993 after 42 years of marriage. Ruth was a woman of faith, as a homemaker, church choir member, pianist for church services and member in the Women's Church Circle. She belonged to the Morrison Christian Reformed Church, Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Sterling, IL and Brookfield Christian Reformed Church in Wisconsin. Ruth enjoyed music, playing the piano, reading, needlework and watching sports.

Survivors include two daughters, Cynthia (Richard) Greenup of Brookfield, WI and Cheryl (Martin) Schrader of Germantown, IL; two sons, Roger (Cathy) Wilkens of Port, Richey, FL and Craig (Jennifer) Wilkens of Rockford, IL; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren ; two sisters, Joyce Kimmel of New Port Richey, FL and Judy Steele of Princeton, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; one sister, Rachel J. Groharing; one brother, Willis Ottens.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 25, 2020
Truly one of the sweetest, most caring women ever. Our deepest condolences to the Wilkens family.
Jack Dombroski
Friend
