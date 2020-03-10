|
|
Ruth Irene Conneely
Born: Dec. 10, 1921; Sterling
Died: March 5, 2020; LaGrange
STERLING - Ruth Irene Conneely, 98, formerly of Sterling, IL, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Plymouth Place Senior Living, LaGrange, IL.
Ruth Conneely was born December 10, 1921 in Sterling, the daughter of Donald L. and Faye (Kreider) Wilger. She attended Sterling public schools and graduated Sterling High School, class of 1939. After high school, she was employed by Frantz Manufacturing Co. Ruth married Joseph A. Conneely on July 2, 1949 and was a homemaker. Until her recent relocation to LaGrange, she was a lifelong resident of Sterling and a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and by her sister, Betty Metzger.
She is survived by her six children, Barbara (Alex) Burgard of Louisville KY, Mark (Susan) Conneely of Massillon OH, Susan (Jan) Austermiller of Salem OR, John (Janet) Conneely of Chicago IL, Kevin (Katie) Conneely of Minneapolis MN, and Rick (Leslie) Conneely of LaGrange IL; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and her sister, Mrs. Janet Nieman of Sterling, IL.
Visitation will take place on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m., with the recital of the Rosary at 5:45 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home 505 1st Avenue in Sterling. A Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sterling with the Rev. James Keenan officiating. Burial will conclude at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials have been established to St. Mary's Church and to the Newman Central Catholic High School Scholarship Fund.
Condolences may be sent at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com on the internet.