Ruth L. Behmlander
Born: August 23, 1927
Died: April 28, 2020
BAY CITY, Mich. – Ruth L. Behmlander passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Bay City Comfort Care at the age of 92 years.
Ruth was born on August 23, 1927 to the late Alfred and Amanda (Hartner) Billmeier. On May 20, 1950 she married Roland Behmlander in Bay City. He preceded her in death on October 5, 1985 after 35 years together. Ruth was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Frankenlust where she was a member of the Ladies Aide and the choir. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, canning, crocheting, doing puzzles, playing Solitaire and spending time with her family.
Ruth is survived by her children, Gary (Barbara), Nancy (Ken) Schmandt, Karen (Dan) Beamish, Rev. Daniel (Debra), Pauline (Scott) Sowles, Lyle (Barbara) and Floyd (Heather); 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her son, Wesley; brothers and sister, Arnold and Alfred Jr. Billmeier and Erma Allenspach.
Private family services will take place with interment in Floral Gardens Cemetery. A memorial service will take place at a later date at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Frankenlust.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to make a memorial contribution to St. Paul Lutheran Church or American Cancer Society.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Bay City Comfort Care and Compassus Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Ruth.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 2, 2020.