Dan and I (Lithie) are deeply sorry for the loss of Mrs. Behmlander. We knew her as Grandma B, grandmother to Jon, Kim, and Kristie Behmlander -children of Lyle and Barb. Grandma B was at our wedding and we spent numerous family occasions with her as the Eckerds and Behmlanders gathered.



We offer or deepest condolences to the entire family. Rest in peace, Grandma B! Thank you for sharing moments in life with us.





Lithie Dubois Eckerd

