Ruth Seidel
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Irene Seidel

Born: July 26,1927; Madison, WI

Died: June 22, 2020; Sterling, IL

Sterling – Ruth Irene Seidel, age 92, of Sterling, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home.

Ruth was born July 26, 1927, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Edward L. and Leola (Welker) Olds. She married Jack A. Seidel on December 13, 1947, in Rock Falls. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2005. Ruth moved to Owensboro, Ky. In 1953, where she loved bowling, their dog, "Charlie" and Kentucky Wildcats Basketball.

She is survived by one sister, Betty Dombroski of Clearwater, Fla; one brother-in-law, Chester Seidel of Maine; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one brother, Edward Olds, Jr.; one sister-in-law, Ruth; three brothers-in-law, Edward Dombroski, Kenneth Seidel, and Wesley Seidel; and her nephew, Edward Olds, III.

A private graveside service took place at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.

Memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice and Home, 2706 Avenue E, Sterling, IL 61081.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved