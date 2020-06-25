Ruth Irene Seidel
Born: July 26,1927; Madison, WI
Died: June 22, 2020; Sterling, IL
Sterling – Ruth Irene Seidel, age 92, of Sterling, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home.
Ruth was born July 26, 1927, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Edward L. and Leola (Welker) Olds. She married Jack A. Seidel on December 13, 1947, in Rock Falls. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2005. Ruth moved to Owensboro, Ky. In 1953, where she loved bowling, their dog, "Charlie" and Kentucky Wildcats Basketball.
She is survived by one sister, Betty Dombroski of Clearwater, Fla; one brother-in-law, Chester Seidel of Maine; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one brother, Edward Olds, Jr.; one sister-in-law, Ruth; three brothers-in-law, Edward Dombroski, Kenneth Seidel, and Wesley Seidel; and her nephew, Edward Olds, III.
A private graveside service took place at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.
Memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice and Home, 2706 Avenue E, Sterling, IL 61081.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
Born: July 26,1927; Madison, WI
Died: June 22, 2020; Sterling, IL
Sterling – Ruth Irene Seidel, age 92, of Sterling, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home.
Ruth was born July 26, 1927, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Edward L. and Leola (Welker) Olds. She married Jack A. Seidel on December 13, 1947, in Rock Falls. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2005. Ruth moved to Owensboro, Ky. In 1953, where she loved bowling, their dog, "Charlie" and Kentucky Wildcats Basketball.
She is survived by one sister, Betty Dombroski of Clearwater, Fla; one brother-in-law, Chester Seidel of Maine; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one brother, Edward Olds, Jr.; one sister-in-law, Ruth; three brothers-in-law, Edward Dombroski, Kenneth Seidel, and Wesley Seidel; and her nephew, Edward Olds, III.
A private graveside service took place at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.
Memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice and Home, 2706 Avenue E, Sterling, IL 61081.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 25, 2020.