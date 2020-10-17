1/1
Ruth V. Gerdes
Ruth V. Gerdes

Born: May 28, 1926

Died: October 14, 2020

DIXON – Ruth V. Gerdes of Milton, GA, formerly of Dixon, IL (née Dirks) passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020, at the age of 94.

The youngest of 11 children, Ruth was born on May 28, 1926, in Amber, Iowa, to Will and Margaret Dirks. Ruth married Louis "Lou" Gerdes on October 10, 1944 in Monticello Iowa. Her beloved husband Lou preceded her in death on October, 10, 1997. They raised their family in Andrew, Iowa until relocating to Dixon in 1966.

Ruth was preceded in death by just about everyone. She outlived almost all of her family, most of her friends, and was always the last one to leave the party.

She is survived by her children Terri (Michael) Kornowski of Eagle, WI, Todd (Kelly Johnson) Gerdes of Washington DC, TyAnne (Bradley) Schmidt of Jasper, GA. She also is survived by her grandchildren Michael (Andrew Mitchell) Schmidt, Amanda Schmidt, Sydney Kornowski, and Alex Kornowski.

Special thanks to Brickmont Assisted Living facility in Milton GA, where she lived the last two years, and all of the amazing nurses and staff that attended to her during her time there. Much gratitude to Agape Hospice, who made sure her final days were serene and pain free.

As the COVID-19 pandemic precludes the possibility of gathering at this time, a memorial will be held at a later date when we can safely do so.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
