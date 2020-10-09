1/1
S. Lavon Finkle
S. Lavon Finkle

Born: October 21, 1952

Died: October 6, 2020

STERLING – S. Lavon Finkle 67, of Sterling, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.

Lavon was born October 21, 1952 in Colorado Springs, the daughter of Leslie and Sylvia (Newman) Finkle. She graduated from Blackstone School of Law for legal assistant paralegal and later was an election judge. Lavon was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Sterling. She enjoyed her time volunteering for the Salvation Army Women's Group. She had a great love for art, gardening, and football.

Survivors include her mother, Sylvia of Sterling; daughter, Emily (Chris) Green of Sterling; one son, Andrew (Linda) Buikema of Jacksonville, IL; one brother, Leslie (Kathleen) Finkle II of Jacksonville; and nine grandchildren, CJ, Jordan, Ashton, Paige, Amber, August, Auston, Michala, and Toby.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leslie Finkle Sr.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services at this time.

Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home at 702 First Ave, Sterling, IL 61081 to be forwarded to the family.

Arrangements were completed by Schilling Funeral Home & Cremation, Sterling.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schilling Funeral Home

