Sabrina M. HeckmanBorn: September 9, 1985; SterlingDied: July 25, 2020; SterlingSTERLING – Sabrina M. Heckman, 34, of Sterling died July 25, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home, in Sterling.Sabrina was born September 9, 1985 in Sterling, the daughter of Merle and Sandy (Bierman) Heckman.Survivors include her parents, Merle (Sandy) Heckman; one son, Micah Tarbill; one daughter, Marley Tarbill; two brothers, Mark Heckman of Sterling, and Ben Heckman of Mt. Pleasant SC.She was preceded in death by a sister, Heidi Kaprelian.Graveside services are private, with Leo Woodman, of 16th Avenue Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Sterling.Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com