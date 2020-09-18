Sally Hopkins



Born: January 19, 1955; Sterling



Died: September 13, 2020; Sterling



STERLING – Sally Hopkins, age 65, died at her home in Sterling on Sunday, September 13, 2020.



Sally was born on January 19, 1955 in Sterling, the daughter of Vernon and Irene (Murphy) Williams. She married Sherman Hopkins in Sterling on August 11, 1995. She was an entertainer for many years. Sally was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Sterling. She loved to bake, make jewelry, crafts, singing and especially spending time with her family.



Survivors include her husband, Sherman of Sterling; one daughter; one son, Justin (Amanda Valdez) Williams of Sterling; six stepchildren; two sisters, Charlotte Smith of Rockford and Robin (Derant Degraffenreid) Williams of Sterling; two brothers, Don (Toots) Williams of Yankton, S.D. and Mike (Elaine) Williams of Sterling; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, including special nieces, Kassy and Erin.



She was preceded in death by her parents; nine siblings; and one stepchild.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.





