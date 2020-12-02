Salomon Salgado
Born: June 25, 1957; in Mexico
Died: November 28, 2020; in Sterling, IL
Salomon Salgado, age 63, of Sterling, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
Salomon was born June 25, 1957 in Mexico the son of Ermilio and Cira (Gomez) Salgado. He married Maria Leonor Solano on September 13, 1997 in Chicago. Salomon was employed at Rochelle Foods for 20 years. He was a man of faith and lived by God's word.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Salgado of Sterling; his mother, Cira Ocampo of Mexico; four children, Adan Salgado, Mariela Salgado, Maggie Salgado and Saul Salgado all of Sterling; seven sisters; and three brothers.
He was preceded in death by his father and one brother.
Visitation will be Friday, December 4, 2020 from 11:00 - Noon at Cristo La Roca in Sterling. The funeral will be at Friday at Noon at the church. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
