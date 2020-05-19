Samuel L. Dean
Born: March 12, 1940; Chilhowie
Died: May 15, 2020; Morrison
STERLING – Samuel L. Dean, 80, of Sterling, IL, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at Resthave Home in Morrison, IL.
A private family visitation will be held at the Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison. A memorial has been established by the family.
Sam was born March 12, 1940 in Chilhowie, VA, to Leon and Martha (Childress) Dean. He was educated in the Virginia school system. On January 20, 1986, he married Velma R. (Jansma) Wilkens in Morrison. Sam worked at Northwestern Steel in Sterling, IL, retiring in 1990. He enjoyed going on Caribbean cruises with his wife, fishing, working in his yard and sitting under his shade tree with his hillbilly air conditioning and fly swatter. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with – and spoiling – his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Velma; one daughter, Lisa (Tim) Tegeler of Morrison; seven sons, Wayne Dean and Brian (Diane) Dean, both of Arizona, Bill (Roberta) Dean of Sterling, IL, Kevin Wilkens of Leaf River, IL, Doug (Sherry) Wilkens of Rock Falls, IL, Todd (Susan) Wilkens and Ryan (Shelley) Wilkens, both of Morrison; 12 grandchildren, Kyle and Emily Tegeler, Tim Dean, Sammy Dean, Calvin and Jeremiah Wilkens, Seth and Kahley Wilkens, Luke and Riley Wilkens, Justine (Eric) Deboer and Logan Wilkens; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Phyllis (Claude) Henderson and Dorothy "Duke" (Roger) Hogston, both of Virginia; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Barbara Jean DeBord and Mary Ellis Holesinger.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 19, 2020.