Sandra K. Scott
Born: March 22, 1953; Clinton, Iowa
Died: May 9, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin
ROCK FALLS – Sandra Kay Scott, age 67 of Rock Falls, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
Sandy was born on March 22, 1953 in Clinton, IA, the daughter of Melvin and Donna (Bennett) Russell. She married Steve Scott on August 24, 1973 in Prophetstown. She was a LPN and worked as a nurse for many years. She then became an administrator at a nursing home, formerly known as Willowwood, in Rock Falls. Sandy had a huge heart and kind soul and was always there to help anyone in need. She loved spending time with her son and granddaughter, and she became a second mother to many of her son's friends. She enjoyed going on many trips, attending conventions with her son and granddaughter, and she loved her cats and dogs.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 47 years, Steve; her son, Steven Ray Scott (Lindsey Law) of Rock Falls; her granddaughter, Sabrina Scott of Rock Falls; stepgranddaughter, Daya Guyer; her brother, Jim Chase of Prophetstown; two sisters, Laura Drnjevic of Taylorville, IL and Paula Russell of Sterling; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.
For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 12, 2020.