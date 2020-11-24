1/1
Sandra S. DeJonge
1945 - 2020
Born: May 20, 1945; Princeton

Died: November 21, 2020; Sterling

LYNDON – Sandra S. DeJonge, 75 of Lyndon, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Sandra was born on May 20, 1945 in Princeton, the daughter of James W. and Evelyn (Hubbard) Hudgin. She married Larry DeJonge on August 19, 1962 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Sterling. Sandie enjoyed camping for the past 5 years in Sheffield, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved having family dinners.

Survivors include her husband, Larry, of 58 years; her daughter, Tammy (Joe) Caudillo of Lyndon; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Tony) Schillaci, Jessica Caudillo (Ian Anderson) and Danielle DeJonge (Damion Thompson); three great grandchildren, Alexis, Keyana and Olivia Schillaci; and two brothers, Richard (Peggy) Hudgin of Tampico and James (Paula) Hudgin of Rock Falls.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Hudgin; mother, Evelyn Strenge; stepfather, Robert Strenge; one son, Troye DeJonge; and one brother, Michael in infancy.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced for a visitation allowing 10 people at a time on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Cremation rites have been accorded.

For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 23, 2020
Dear Larry and Tammy and all the family, My sincere sympathy for your great loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I have fond memories of the fun we all enjoyed camping, house parties and at the club over the years past.
JACKIE BLACKBURN BLACKBURN
Friend
