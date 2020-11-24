Sandra S. DeJonge
Born: May 20, 1945; Princeton
Died: November 21, 2020; Sterling
LYNDON – Sandra S. DeJonge, 75 of Lyndon, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
Sandra was born on May 20, 1945 in Princeton, the daughter of James W. and Evelyn (Hubbard) Hudgin. She married Larry DeJonge on August 19, 1962 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Sterling. Sandie enjoyed camping for the past 5 years in Sheffield, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved having family dinners.
Survivors include her husband, Larry, of 58 years; her daughter, Tammy (Joe) Caudillo of Lyndon; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Tony) Schillaci, Jessica Caudillo (Ian Anderson) and Danielle DeJonge (Damion Thompson); three great grandchildren, Alexis, Keyana and Olivia Schillaci; and two brothers, Richard (Peggy) Hudgin of Tampico and James (Paula) Hudgin of Rock Falls.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Hudgin; mother, Evelyn Strenge; stepfather, Robert Strenge; one son, Troye DeJonge; and one brother, Michael in infancy.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced for a visitation allowing 10 people at a time on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Cremation rites have been accorded.
