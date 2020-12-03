Sandra K. Peterson WalrathBorn: October 4, 1949; Sterling, ILDied: November 24, 2020; Gilbert,AZSterling, IL – Sandra K. Peterson Walrath, aka "Sammy", "Sam", "Favorite Aunt Sam", passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020, at the Hospice of the Valley in Gilbert, Arizona.With her when she went to be with God and her family were her husband of 35+ years, Dennis; her Daughter, Dana Mifflin; her Son, Kevin DeFoe; and stepdaughter, Pamela Bittorf.Sandy was born October 4, 1949, in Sterling, IL. She was the daughter of Gerald & Mabel (Christofferson) Peterson. She married Dennis O. Walrath on March 23rd, 1985.Some of Sandy's favorite things were her and Denny's many trips to Dana Point, Sea World & San Diego to whale & dolphin watch, and her dog, Kenji. Her love of White Russians & Moscato was known to many. She loved her yearly Holiday baking & decorating which she has passed down to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, crafting, "shopping", playing card games and anything that brought family and friends together.Sandy is proceeded in death by her parents, Gerald & Mabel Peterson; her sister, Janice (Lawrence) Olmstead; her brothers, Gerald (Penny) Peterson, Harry (Patricia) Peterson, Jack (Mary) Peterson; and her brother-in-law, Chuck (Val) Walrath.Sandy is survived by her husband, Dennis; children, Dana (Rob) Mifflin of Rockford, IL, Kevin DeFoe of Chandler, AZ, and Kelly DeFoe of Dubuque, LA; her stepchildren, Jed (Rene) Walrath, of Rock Falls, IL, Jason (Kristy) Walrath of Milledgeville, IL, Nikki (The late Victor) Jomant of Sterling, IL, and Pamela (William) Bittorf of Sterling, IL; her sister, Karen Miner; and brothers, Douglas (Nancy) Peterson, Dennis (Sharon) Peterson, all of Rockford, IL; and brother-in-law, Rick (Jean) Walrath of Mesa, AZ. She is also proud grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, along with too many nieces and nephews to mention.A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date and time.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made online or by check in memory of Sandy.To make donations on line:By check, please make payable to Save The Whales and mail to:Save The Whales1192 Waring St.Seaside, CA 93955