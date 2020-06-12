Sarah K. Marshall



Born: January 24, 1933; Embry, Mississippi



Died: June 9, 2020; Franklin Grove



DIXON – Sarah Kathrine Marshall, age 85, a resident of Dixon, passed away on June 9, 2020 at Franklin Grove Living and Rehabilitation Center.



Born on January 24, 1933 in Embry, Mississippi, Ms. Marshall was the daughter of the late George Dewey and Mary Wells Banks.



Ms. Marshall is survived by her nephews, Ron Richardson (Peggy) of Louisville, KY, Terry Richardson of Mt. Pleasant, TN, and Marc Hughes (Sandee) of Huntsville, AL; and nieces, Fran Richardson Wakefield (David) of Columbia, TN, and Janet Carroll of Mt. Pleasant, TN.



A private memorial service will be held by her family in Savannah, TN.





