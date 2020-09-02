Prayers and sympathy to Seth"s family. We have had many fun times together.You have been in my thoughts and prayers. Not enough room to mention all the things we have done with Seth and Joan and the family including New Years parties at their home, boating and picnics at Lowell Park, and many more Will miss your harassing in the church office. ha and the tricks and etc.. I know you are rejoicing in Heaven with Joan and other friends who have gone before you.

May God bring comfort and peace to the family. We love you all.

Betty Hollis

Friend