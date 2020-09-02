1/1
Seth D. Hill
1930 - 2020
Seth D. Hill

Born: February 16, 1930

Died: August 30, 2020

STERLING – Seth D. Hill, age 90, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at CGH Medical Center after a short illness.

Seth was born February 16, 1930, the son of Harry and Olive Hill. Young and in love at the age of 19, Seth married Mary Joan Wilcke on April 22, 1949 in Mayfield, KY. They lived a long, happy marriage before she passed on March 17, 2014. After serving in the United States Air Force in Alaska, Seth's second career began at Northwestern Steel and Wire, where he stayed for 33 years. Seth also managed his own business, Seth Hill Electric, finally retiring in 2012. Seth was a longtime member of Sterling 1st Church of the Nazarene, where he thoroughly enjoyed volunteering. With all of his happiness and positive energy, Seth loved life and spending time with family and friends. He was dedicated to helping others and would even travel to do so, like when he and his wife Joan donated their time at Sun Valley Indian School. He also liked his travels to places like Great Barrier Reef, Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, Paris, France, the Caribbean Islands and Central America. Amongst the many things that life would throw at him, Seth particularly liked golfing, puzzles, boating, traveling, scuba diving, and keeping up with sports.

Seth is missed by his family, his three surviving sons, Mike (Marcha) Hill of Fort Collins, CO, Larry Hill of Rock Falls, and Jeffrey (Sandra) Hill of Fort Collins, CO; seven grandchildren, Jamison Hill, Shane (Corie) Hill, Michelle Roberts, Lorrain (Allen) McAlister, Kyle Hill, Joseph Hill, and Alex Hill; eight great-grandchildren, Conlon, Elena and Emma Hill, Eddie Roberts, Gavin and Griffen McAlister, and Annika and Charlieann Hill; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan; sister, Olive Hill; and brothers, Ron Hill, James Douglas Hill, and Harry Hill.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, no visitation or funeral services will be held.

Online condolences are much appreciated and may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 2, 2020.
September 1, 2020
Prayers and sympathy to Seth"s family. We have had many fun times together.You have been in my thoughts and prayers. Not enough room to mention all the things we have done with Seth and Joan and the family including New Years parties at their home, boating and picnics at Lowell Park, and many more Will miss your harassing in the church office. ha and the tricks and etc.. I know you are rejoicing in Heaven with Joan and other friends who have gone before you.
May God bring comfort and peace to the family. We love you all.
Betty Hollis
Friend
September 1, 2020
I agree that Seth was wonderful at volunteering with his church.I remember that well. Also remembet his sense of humor and big smile. Glad he is in Heaven now with his Lord and his Joan. You will be missed, Seth.
Paula Custer
Friend
September 1, 2020
You will be missed
Alice (Much) Shuman
Friend
September 1, 2020
Goodbye for now Seth, one of a kind!Always a smile or silly joke. Thank you for your dedication & willingness to give back to others.
Larry & Fonda Wyatt
Friend
September 1, 2020
I loved when you would come to visit your niece Pam and her family. They all loved you so very much. I remember your love for cats, especially your Gypsy. I also loved that you let me call you Unk, too, as though I was family. You were such a gentle, loving man. I will miss your visits and stories. I am glad you are once again with your wife and brothers. Enjoy being young and pain free.
Debbi Martin
Friend
September 1, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Seth's passing. He was one of the great men and fathers from the Sterling Nazerene Church. I believe they all are having a wonderful reunion remembering the love and fellowship they shared. My deepest sympathies go out to the family.

Sheila Gowan-Werland
Sheila Gowan-Werland
Family Friend
September 1, 2020
We will miss Seth. He was faithful and willing servant! His life is to be celebrated! Bob and Jeanne
Jeanne Wilcox
Friend
September 1, 2020
Hill Family, So very sorry for the loss of your dad Seth. What a lot of great
memories we have of him throughout the years! I will miss hugging him
and him calling me "Julie bug" my whole life. Our thoughts and prayers are
with all of you. So glad we got to call him a friend for many years. Peace to all of you. -Kraig and Julie (Schmall) Grell and Family
Julie Grell
Friend
September 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Seth was a good and faithful friend. We always enjoyed him.
Fred & Barb South
Friend
