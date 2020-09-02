Seth D. Hill
Born: February 16, 1930
Died: August 30, 2020
STERLING – Seth D. Hill, age 90, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at CGH Medical Center after a short illness.
Seth was born February 16, 1930, the son of Harry and Olive Hill. Young and in love at the age of 19, Seth married Mary Joan Wilcke on April 22, 1949 in Mayfield, KY. They lived a long, happy marriage before she passed on March 17, 2014. After serving in the United States Air Force in Alaska, Seth's second career began at Northwestern Steel and Wire, where he stayed for 33 years. Seth also managed his own business, Seth Hill Electric, finally retiring in 2012. Seth was a longtime member of Sterling 1st Church of the Nazarene, where he thoroughly enjoyed volunteering. With all of his happiness and positive energy, Seth loved life and spending time with family and friends. He was dedicated to helping others and would even travel to do so, like when he and his wife Joan donated their time at Sun Valley Indian School. He also liked his travels to places like Great Barrier Reef, Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, Paris, France, the Caribbean Islands and Central America. Amongst the many things that life would throw at him, Seth particularly liked golfing, puzzles, boating, traveling, scuba diving, and keeping up with sports.
Seth is missed by his family, his three surviving sons, Mike (Marcha) Hill of Fort Collins, CO, Larry Hill of Rock Falls, and Jeffrey (Sandra) Hill of Fort Collins, CO; seven grandchildren, Jamison Hill, Shane (Corie) Hill, Michelle Roberts, Lorrain (Allen) McAlister, Kyle Hill, Joseph Hill, and Alex Hill; eight great-grandchildren, Conlon, Elena and Emma Hill, Eddie Roberts, Gavin and Griffen McAlister, and Annika and Charlieann Hill; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan; sister, Olive Hill; and brothers, Ron Hill, James Douglas Hill, and Harry Hill.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, no visitation or funeral services will be held.
