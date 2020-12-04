1/1
Severino Lagunas
Severino G. Lagunas

Born: February 11, 1959; Mexico

Died: November 12, 2020; Sterling, IL

Sterling – Severino G. Lagunas, 61, of Sterling, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at CGH Medical Center.

Severino was born on February 11, 1959, in Mexico, the son of Felipe and Godeleve (Sotelo) Lagunas.

He married Raquel Marquez in 1993 in Dixon. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sterling. Severino was employed at Tyson Foods for over 20 years. He enjoyed helping people, loved his family, andhad a very special relationship with his grandson, Luis.

Survivors include his wife, Raquel; two sons, Jesus and Felipe Lagunas; one stepdaughter, Jackie (Armando) Moreno; one stepson, JavierRamirez; one sister, Lucia (Eriberto) Brito; two brothers, Bruno (Maria)Lagunas all of Sterling; and Rigoberto Lagunas of Chicago.

Severino was preceded in death by his parents; and one stepson, Benito Ramirez. Masks and social distancing will be in effect for public visitation for 10 people at a time. Guests are asked to stay in their vehicles and follow staff directions prior to entering the building.

Visitation will be held from 10:00am-12:00pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at McDonald Funeral Home, 505 1st Ave, Sterling. Graveside service will follow at 12:30pm at Calvary Cemetery, 2102 E. LeFevre Rd, Sterling, with Reverend Jorge Bravo officiating.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

