Sharey L. Bonnell



Born: January 3, 1938; Rock Falls



Died: October 21, 2020; Sterling



ROCK FALLS –Sharey Leo Bonnell, 82 died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Regency Care of Sterling.



He was born on January 3, 1938 in Rock Falls, the son of Charles and Lillian (Baker) Bonnell. He married MaDonna I. Purvis on April 20, 1957 in Sterling. She died April 22, 2000. Sharey had been employed as a scarfer/hooker at Northwestern Steel and Wire Co retiring after 34 years. He had enjoyed fishing, camping and was a past CB'er with the handle Spiderman.



Surviving are his daughters, Theresa (Robert) Zweifel of Sterling, Tina (Brad) Popejoy Sr, of Sterling, Christine (Richard) Ingram of Rock Falls and Beverly Fellows of Sterling; his sisters, LaVonne Nielsen of Prophetstown and Beverly Hart of Sterling; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his brothers, Sheridan and Irving; his sister, Ella DeLeary; and his son, Rickey.



Masks and social distancing rules will be in effect for 25 persons to rotate through at a visitation Monday, October 26, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Private family services will follow with Pastor Loren Schlomer officiating. Burial will conclude at Oak Knoll Memorial Park.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store