1/1
Sharey L. Bonnell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharey L. Bonnell

Born: January 3, 1938; Rock Falls

Died: October 21, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS –Sharey Leo Bonnell, 82 died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Regency Care of Sterling.

He was born on January 3, 1938 in Rock Falls, the son of Charles and Lillian (Baker) Bonnell. He married MaDonna I. Purvis on April 20, 1957 in Sterling. She died April 22, 2000. Sharey had been employed as a scarfer/hooker at Northwestern Steel and Wire Co retiring after 34 years. He had enjoyed fishing, camping and was a past CB'er with the handle Spiderman.

Surviving are his daughters, Theresa (Robert) Zweifel of Sterling, Tina (Brad) Popejoy Sr, of Sterling, Christine (Richard) Ingram of Rock Falls and Beverly Fellows of Sterling; his sisters, LaVonne Nielsen of Prophetstown and Beverly Hart of Sterling; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Sheridan and Irving; his sister, Ella DeLeary; and his son, Rickey.

Masks and social distancing rules will be in effect for 25 persons to rotate through at a visitation Monday, October 26, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Private family services will follow with Pastor Loren Schlomer officiating. Burial will conclude at Oak Knoll Memorial Park.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved