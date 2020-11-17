Sharon K. Murphy



Born: December 7, 1940; Oregon



Died: November 15, 2020; Dixon



DIXON – Sharon K. Murphy, age 79, of Dixon died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Dixon Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.



She was born Dec. 7, 1940 in Oregon, IL the daughter of Garner and Martha (Harleman) Stevens Sr. Sharon had owned and operated Sharon's Cafe in Oregon, Shari-Jo's Drive Inn in Amboy and the Star Diner in Dixon. She had also been a cook at Mapleside Manor in Amboy and at several area restaurants.She was an avid bingo player, hosting bingo at the Nachusa House for years and was on the bingo committee at the Dixon Elks Lodge.



She loved playing card games and doing puzzles with her family.She was a member of the Dixon Elks Lodge and the VFW Ladies Aux.



Sharon married Leo "Ron" Murphy April 13, 1984. He preceded her in death June 17, 2000. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Dallas and Ronald Stevens; and granddaughter Amanda Dawn Justice.



Sharon is survived by her children, Gwenda (Daniel) Justice Sr. of Dixon, Ronda (Dennis Dempsey) Hicks of Amboy, Sharri (Craig) Miller of Dixon; seven grandchildren, Daniel (Leia) Justice Jr., Bethany (Nathan) Wright, Tabatha (Eric) Behrens, Jennifer (Bob) Maves, Janda (Anthony) Hicks, Courtney (Bud) Helfrich, and Hannah Miller;and 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Garner (Kelly) Stevens Jr. and one sister Gayla (Jerry) Seaworth, both of Oregon; sisters-in-law, Betty Stevens of Oregon, Carolyn (Bill) Herwig of Dixon, Diane (Chuck) Harris of Surprise, AZ; stepchildren, Connie, Tom, Pam and Paula; and former spouse Norb Brachle of Amboy.



Visitation will be held on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy. A family services will be held at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at St Patrick Cemetery in Amboy. Face covering required at the visitation and service.



Memorials have been established to the Dixon Elks Lodge 779 and Serenity Hospice.





