Shirley A. Schlemmel
Born: February 17, 1937; Maywood
Died: June 9, 2020; Oregon
DIXON – Shirley A Schlemmel, age 83, of Dixon died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Serenity Hospice and Home.
She was born Feb. 17, 1937 in Maywood, IL the daughter of Christian and Ermine (Scherer) Henning. Shirley married Alois H. "Al" Schlemmel April 10, 1959. He preceded her in death Aug. 11, 2013.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and 8 brothers and sisters.
Shirley is survived by three daughters, Cyndi (Greg) Abell of Bensenville, Karen Berardi and Janet (Bill) Nordan both of Dixon; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
A memorial has been established to Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon.
Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home In Dixon.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 11, 2020.