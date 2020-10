Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley Ann Knutsen



Died: October 14, 2020; Aurora, Colorado.



STERLING – Shirley Ann Knutsen, 82, of Sterling, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Messiah Lutheran Church, Sterling. Burial is at Oak Knoll Memorial Park, Sterling. Visitation will be 3 -6 p.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements by Schilling Funeral Home.





