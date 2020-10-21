1/1
Shirley Ann Knutsen
Shirley Ann Knutsen

Born: March 5, 1938; Sterling

Died: October 14, 2020; Aurora, Colorado

STERLING – Shirley Ann Knutsen, 82, of Sterling, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center, Aurora, CO.

Shirley was born March 5, 1938 in Sterling, the daughter of Charles LeRoy and Irene LaVerna (Dencklau) Lindsay. She married her beloved husband, Daryl "Dutch" Knutsen, on November 17, 1956 at Messiah Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on March 16, 2006.

Shirley will be remembered mostly for her abundant love for her husband, family, and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her dedication to her church, and her amazing musical abilities. Her smile and voice could light up a room and her faith was carried out for all to know. Family gatherings were her favorite time spent, whether it was playing cards, watching hergrandchildren's athletics, baking, or reminiscing about old memories. Her deep love for her family stemmed from her upbringing in her church. She was a lifelong member of Messiah Lutheran Church where she began sharing her musical talents by singing her first solo at the age of 13. She also sang in and/or directed multiple choirs, including Church, Children's, Bell, SHS Robed, Quartet, and Sweet Adelines. She was featured numerous times as the opening vocalist for "Music Under the Stars" at the downtown Grandon Civic Center. Shirley was an accomplished soloist who blessed so many over the years with her beautiful voice. In 1956, she was crowned Miss Sterling, and later participated in the Miss Illinois Pageant. She spent her additional time quilting, planting flowers, reading, feeding the birds, and watching golf and the Chicago Cubs. In her earlier years, she enjoyed golfing and bowling with her husband and friends. Shirley lived a blessed and joyful life and will be deeply missed, but forever cherished.

Survivors include her five children, Keith (Holly) Knutsen, Debbie (Tom) Tiesman, Kraig (Darcie) Knutsen, all of Sterling, Dawn (J.B.) Dillon of Longmont, CO, and Dana (James) Bond of Commerce City, CO; 15 grandchildren: Callie, Zachary (Stephanie), Nicholas, Christopher (Skyla), Jennifer (Aaron), Lindsay (Koty), Jakob (Whitney), Aaron, Kyle, Augie, John (Katelyn), Peter, Keagan, Madeline, Kellan; 5 great-grandchildren and two on the way; one sister, Janice Ronzone; one brother, Rolland (Sue) Lindsay.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dutch; parents, Charles and Irene Lindsay; brothers-in-law, Darwin Knutsen and Kenneth Ronzone; sister-in-law, Margaret Lindsay; and great-nephew, Cade Coursey.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church, with Reverend Daniel Behmlander officiating. Visitation will be Thursday 3-6 p.m. at the church. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park, Sterling. 

A memorial has been established and can be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, P.O. Box 592, Sterling, Il 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 20, 2020
Shirley was such a nice lady. Always greeted everyone with a smile. I went to school with Shirley. I can still remember seeing Shirley & Dutch out someplace and always enjoying each others company.
Shirley will be missed by my self and ALL of her friends.

Carl Huffman
Carl Huffman
Friend
