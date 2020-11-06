1/1
Shirley L. House
Shirley L. House

Born: May 2, 1935; Morrison

Died: November 2, 2020; Rockford

MORRISON – Shirley L. House of Morrison died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford.

Shirley was born May 2, 1935 in Morrison, the daughter of Ralph Sr. and Hazel Marie (Glazier) Conner. She married Darrell G. House on June 26, 1953 in Morrison. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2018.

Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Martin of Cape Coral, FL, and Jackie (Ron) Herberg of Andalusia; four sons, Steve (Jennifer) House of Charlottesville, VA. Bill (Linda) House of Rock Falls, Brian (Jeanie) House of Morrison and Chris (Kris) House of Rock Falls; two brothers, Bob Conner of Rockford and Skeeter (Judy) Conner of Rochelle; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrell; sisters, Verneita Richardson, Marilyn Goodenough, Hazel Conner, Rita Beswick and Rebecca Iffland; and brothers, George and Richard Conner.

Private graveside services will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Grove Hill Cemetery, Morrison with pastor Grant Mulder, officiating.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 6, 2020.
