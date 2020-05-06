Shirley L. Smith
Shirley L. Smith

Born: November 28, 1935

Died: May 3, 2020

FREDERICK, Maryland – Shirley L. Smith passed away at the age of 84 on May 3, 2020, in Frederick, Maryland. She was a resident of Heartfields at Frederick since March 2018.

Born November 28, 1935, and raised in Dixon, Illinois, Shirley was the fourth of eight children of Oscar Sr. and Marjorie (Deardorff) Gardner.

In 1958, Shirley married Richard A. Smith in Oregon, Illinois, and they enjoyed 43 years of marriage. They could often be seen in Grand Detour, Illinois working in their yard or walking their dog and enjoyed visiting with their neighbors.

An avid gardener, Shirley's yard was known for its beautiful flowers. She loved all animals, and she stopped to pay attention to and pet every dog and cat she met.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Roxi Smith (Florie Rothenberg) of Seattle, Washington and Angela (Douglas) Murphy of Jefferson, Maryland; sister, Carol (Frank) Arroyo of Tallahassee, Florida; and brother, James (Karen) Gardner of Apache Junction, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Smith, in 2002; brothers Oscar Gardner, Jr. and Ronald "Dean" Gardner; and sisters Joan Reilly, Nancy Steinberg, and Lucille Gardner.

A special thank you to the wonderful caregivers, nurses, staff, and residents of Heartfields at Frederick.

A service will be held in Dixon, Illinois at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Happy Tails Humane Society, 1408 McNeil Road, Rock Falls, IL 61071.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 6, 2020.
