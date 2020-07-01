Shirley M. Okland



Born: August 5, 1935



Died: June 29, 2020



AMBOY – On Sunday, June 28th, 2020, Shirley Mae Hubbell Okland died of natural causes at the age of 85.



Shirley was born August 5, 1935 in Amboy, Illinois to Marvin and Helen (Starks) Hubbell. Shirley was the youngest of three children and the only girl. Shirley had the charm and dark curls to rival her likely namesake Shirley Temple. She was clever and an "A" student, graduating from Amboy High School in the class of 1953. Also in 1953, Shirley married Richard "Dick" Dewey, remaining married 37 years.



As a child, Shirley grew up on West Provost Street in Amboy, and returned to West Provost as a young wife and mother, living in the white house with the large lawn and long white picket fence on the former location of the Amboy Grant School. Shirley was smart, pretty, fashionable and driven. Shirley worked throughout her life starting with the Dixon phone company, Amboy Rug Factory, The First National Bank of Amboy, Gascoigne Electronic, USDA ASCS office, and as a real-estate broker. Throughout her life, Shirley often returned to Sauk Valley College for additional courses ranging from accounting, computer science and the arts.



Shirley was a loving mother, and instilled a sense of hard work and a belief there are no limits to what you can achieve. Shirley was a perfectionist, and could do anything from sewing, to furniture refinishing. Shirley had been an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Shirley loved music, played the piano and was a fan of Andre Previn, Roger Williams and Victor Borge ,who combined music and humor. Shirley encouraged her children to play the piano, guitar and saxophone. Shirley had a sharp wit and liked to laugh. She was a fan of Carol Burnett, Joan Rivers, Lily Tomlin, David Frye and of course, Johnny Carson. "One of her favorite Lily Tomlin quotes was, "I always wanted to be somebody, now I realize I should have been more specific." She enjoyed late night conversations with friends on candlelit porches and screen houses. Shirley traveled ,and some highlights included Washington ,DC, Philadelphia, New York, London, Paris, Las Vegas (including a Cher concert) and closer to home, frequent trips to Chicago, Galena and Lake Geneva.



Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Warren Hubbell; husband Richard Dewey, husband, Peter Okland, husband, Charles Rogers; grandson, Corey Dewey; and son-in-law, Michael Draper.



Shirley is survived by her children, Sandra Draper of Amboy, Rich (Monica) Dewey of Mendota, Brian Dewey (Michael Tighe) of New York, Brett (Sheila) Dewey of Amboy; six grandchildren, Jonathan Draper, Matthew (Katie) Draper, Annette (Greg) Cyrocki, Ashley (Johnny) Bulfer, Josh (Bree) Shepard, and Chelsea White; granddaughter-in-law, Heather Schmidt; nine great-grandchildren, Curtis and Madison Draper, Ashton, Logan, Meghan Dewey, and Ellyn Schmidt, Anna and Blake Cyrocki and Alyxandria Shepard. She is also survived by her brother, Earl Hubbell.



For her time and place, Shirley had that spark of more.



A public visitation will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Dixon. A private funeral will take place immediately following, with Reverend Daniel Behmlander of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rock Falls officiating. Private burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.



Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed inside the funeral home at one time and masks are required.



A memorial has been established to Temperance Hill Cemetery.





