Shirley Miller
Shirley Miller

Born: August 4, 1932; Compton

Died: July 5, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Shirley Miller, 87, of Dixon, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Rock River Hospice & Home, Sterling, IL. She worked in admitting for Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital prior to her retirement in 1991.

Shirley was born August 4, 1932, in Compton, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Lois (Wiser) Vernier. She married Robert Dean Miller on November 12, 1952, in Dixon. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2017. She was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Dixon. Shirley was an active member of her church; she taught Sunday school, sang in the church choir and was the church Secretary for many years. Shirley also enjoyed playing the card game 500 with friends, and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by four children, Dennis (Leslie) Miller of Dixon, David (Donna) Miller of Sterling, Dianna (Gene) Johnston of Rock Falls, Darin (Lucy) Miller of Byron; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Albert Vernier.

Private graveside service will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
