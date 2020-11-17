Spencer J. KnoxBorn: March 3, 1937; MorrisonDied: November 13, 2020; MorrisonMORRISON – Spencer J. Knox, 83, of Resthave Home in Morrison, IL, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at Resthave Home.Spencer was born March 3, 1937 in Morrison, to Russell and Marian (Schuler) Knox. He was educated in the Morrison grade schools and was a graduate of Morrison High School. He served in the Army National Guard. He married Janice Dykhuis on November 29, 1958; they later divorced. On August 10, 1963 he married Lynn McGaan in Altona, IL. Spencer owned and operated Spencer's Automotive in Morrison over 40 years. He also co-owned and operated O.K. Trucking in Morrison and was partial owner of the FS gas station, Valvoline Quick Lube, and In Town Storage Units. Spencer was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Morrison. He served on the advisory board of Community State Bank, was president of Whiteside Energenetics Inc. and was a member of the Anchorage Boat Club in Clinton, IA. He and Lynn enjoyed spending time on the Mississippi River with their many boating friends. Early in his life, he enjoyed drag racing with Arnie "The Farmer" Beswick and racing his own car. He and his wife Lynn spent much time traveling the United States in their RV, as well as vacationing at their condo on Marco Island, FL. Spencer was quick with a smile and a joke. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, whether on the racetrack or Mississippi River. He enjoyed practical jokes and wasn't shy to laugh at himself. His generous spirit and twinkling eyes will be sorely missed.Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Lynn; one son, Tim (Marlene) Knox of Morrison; two daughters, Kim (Ben) Becker of Crystal Lake, IL, Kristy (Joe) Brandon of Clarkston, MI; eight grandchildren, Justin Knox, Jennifer Knox, Jason Knox, Matthew Becker, Angela Becker, Samantha Brandon, Spencer Brandon, and Sawyer Brandon; three great grandchildren, Demarkus Turner, Zayvean Ross, and Billy Clark; one sister, Marilyn (Bud) Gothard of Ozark, MO.He was preceded in death by his parents; a stepfather, Gene Larkin; one daughter, Cathy Spates; two great grandchildren, Camryn and Dylan Clark.A private family memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Morrison, IL, officiated by Rev. Dr. Michael Selburg. Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison. Memorials to the First Presbyterian Church and Resthave Home have been established.