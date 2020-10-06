Stanley Wypasek



Born: February 23, 1928



Died: October 5, 2020



ROCK FALLS – Stanley Wypasek, 92, of Rock Falls died Monday, October 5, 2020.



He was born on February 23, 1928 in Poland, the son of Joseph and Helen (Kolodzej) Wypasek. He was interred in the Nazi concentration camps of Auschwitz-Birkanau. He later served in the Polish Air Force. Stan immigrated to the United States in 1948 aboard the USS Omar Bundy. He married Genevieve Wasik on February 11, 1956 in Peru, IL. She died March 31, 2016. He was employed by Northwestern Steel and Wire Co before retiring. He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church. Stan enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards.



Survivors include two daughters, Judy Wypacek-Rhodes of Sterling and Nancy (Joe) Gardner of Sterling; two sons, Bob Wypasek of Rock Falls and Don Wypasek of Rock Falls; eight grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Stanley Wypasek Jr; one sister; and one brother.



Masks and social distancing requirements will be in effect for a visitation to be held on Thursday October 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rock Falls, followed by the Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at noon. The Reverend Richard M. Russo will officiate. Burial will conclude at Calvary Cemetery.



Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home.





