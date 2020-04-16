Sauk Valley News Obituaries
Mihm-Jones Funeral Home
303 E Main St
Amboy, IL 61310
(815) 857-2611
Stephen "Charlie" Dunphy

Stephen "Charlie" Dunphy Obituary
Stephen C. 'Charlie' Dunphy

Born: July 15, 1950; Dixon

Died: April 12, 2020; Harmon

HARMON – Stephen Charles "Charlie" Dunphy, age 69, of rural Harmon, died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home.

He was born July 18, 1950, in Dixon, the son of Charles and Eileen (Morrissey) Dunphy. Charlie married Linda Schettler on Aug. 18, 1978 at St Mary Catholic Church in Walton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Frances Dunphy; sister, Charlene Miles; and brothers, Larry, P.H., and Tom Dunphy.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Rose (Tim) McAndrew of Kirkwood, MO, and Mary (Matt) McGrail of Dixon; and three grandchildren, Annie and Jack McGrail and Colleen McAndrew. He is also survived by two sisters, Laneita Dunphy of Wilmington, DE and Bridget (Jim) Barry of Naperville; and many nieces and nephews.

Charlie was a lifelong farmer in the Walton area, and served as Marion Twp. Supervisor for over 30 years. He enjoyed restoring and riding vintage British and European motorcycles for many years, and more recently, built model railroads. Charlie and Linda took great pride in their farmstead, restoring much of their farmhouse, planting hundreds of trees, and welcoming family and friends, too numerous to count, to parties hosted in their "party barn." Charlie was a member of the Lee County Democratic Central Committee, and served on the Lee County Board for several terms.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St Mary Catholic Church in Walton. Burial of Cremains will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Harmon.

A memorial has been established to the Lee County 4-H Fair Association. Arrangements by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.

Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
