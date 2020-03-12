|
|
Steve M. nagy
Born: Sept, 16, 1933; Dixon
Died: March 7, 2020; Rockford
DIXON â€" Steve M. Nagy, age 86, of Dixon, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at OSF St Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
He was born Sept. 16, 1933 in Dixon, the son of Andrew and Agnes (Hartan) Nagy. Steve worked at Northern Illinois Gas/Nicor for 33 years prior to his retirement.
He was a veteran of the Army and a member of American Legion Post 12 in Dixon.
He was preceded in death by his brothers,John and Louis Nagy; and sister Mary McBride.
Steve is survived by his children, Laurel (Dennis) Nagy-Stanek of Pelham, AL, Steven (Rory) Nagy of Blue Ridge, VA, Andrea (Michael) Young of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren, Camille and Alexandra Stanek and Drew and Liam Nagy. He is also survived by his brother, Frank Nagy of Dixon.
At Steve's request ,his body has been donated to anatomical study. A celebration of life will announced in the future. Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com