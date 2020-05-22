Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven C. McCombs



Died: May 12, 2020; Sterling



ROCK FALLS – Steven C. McCombs, 50, of Rock Falls, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at CGH Medical Center.



Arrangements are pending with McDonald Funeral Homes.





