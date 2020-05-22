Steven C. McCombs
Steven C. McCombs

Died: May 12, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS – Steven C. McCombs, 50, of Rock Falls, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at CGH Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending with McDonald Funeral Homes.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
505 1st Avenue
Sterling, IL 61081
815-626-6311
