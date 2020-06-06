Steven C. McNitt
Born: August 27, 1951; Sterling
Died: June 4, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa
THOMSON – Steven Craig McNitt, 68, of Thomson, passed away peacefully at University of Iowa Hospitals, June 4, 2020, in the loving presence of his children.
Steven was born August 27, 1951 in Sterling, to parents Gerald and Thelma. Steven was a graduate of Rock Falls High School Class of 1969. He was an avid outdoorsman and skilled poker player; always hunting, trapping and fishing and running the tables when the fish weren't biting. He lived his life on his own terms and will be remembered for his charm, candor, sense of humor, generosity and the enormous sense of pride and love for his children and grandchildren which he carried with him, vocally, wherever he went. Words cannot express how much he will be missed.
Steven is survived by his father, Gerald McNitt (Gwen), daughter Anne Arneson (Jon), daughter Gwen Faley (Chad) son Joshua McNitt (Katie), daughter Maggie Lenox (Dominique), daughter, Mollie O'Brien (Lance); grandchildren, Kayla, Alec, Owen, Graham, Addison, Evelyn, Carol, Edison and Flynn; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; sister, Kathy Finnicum; and his mother, Thelma McCune.
Drive-up visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to a local organization that represents Steven's love for the outdoors and the lifetime of adventures on his beloved Mississippi River. Stewards of the Upper Mississippi http://www.stewardsumrr.org/ https://mtyc.co/o6v5hg (donation link)
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com
Born: August 27, 1951; Sterling
Died: June 4, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa
THOMSON – Steven Craig McNitt, 68, of Thomson, passed away peacefully at University of Iowa Hospitals, June 4, 2020, in the loving presence of his children.
Steven was born August 27, 1951 in Sterling, to parents Gerald and Thelma. Steven was a graduate of Rock Falls High School Class of 1969. He was an avid outdoorsman and skilled poker player; always hunting, trapping and fishing and running the tables when the fish weren't biting. He lived his life on his own terms and will be remembered for his charm, candor, sense of humor, generosity and the enormous sense of pride and love for his children and grandchildren which he carried with him, vocally, wherever he went. Words cannot express how much he will be missed.
Steven is survived by his father, Gerald McNitt (Gwen), daughter Anne Arneson (Jon), daughter Gwen Faley (Chad) son Joshua McNitt (Katie), daughter Maggie Lenox (Dominique), daughter, Mollie O'Brien (Lance); grandchildren, Kayla, Alec, Owen, Graham, Addison, Evelyn, Carol, Edison and Flynn; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; sister, Kathy Finnicum; and his mother, Thelma McCune.
Drive-up visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to a local organization that represents Steven's love for the outdoors and the lifetime of adventures on his beloved Mississippi River. Stewards of the Upper Mississippi http://www.stewardsumrr.org/ https://mtyc.co/o6v5hg (donation link)
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 6, 2020.