Steven J. Dempsey
Steve J. Dempsey

Born: May 8, 1954; Amboy

Died: April 30, 2020; Amboy

AMBOY – Steve J Dempsey, age 65, of Amboy, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 8, 1954 in Amboy, the son of William and Regina (Finn) Dempsey. Steve was a lifelong farmer and a proud member of Labor's Local 727. He was a member of St Mary Catholic Church in Walton and the Lee County Farm Bureau.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Regina; and a brother, Mitchell Dempsey.

Steve is survived by his only son, Sean Dempsey, of Marana, AZ; his father, William of Dixon; two sisters, Lisa Magnafici of Dixon and Tosca (Rocky) Schultz of Amboy; nieces and nephews, Paul (Sara) Magnafici, Jaime (Bryan) Monk, Tess Magnafici, Hayli (Justin Shippert) Schultz, Whitney Schultz and Nick Schultz.

Steve was a student of history, who was especially passionate and knowledgeable about WWII and the American Mafia. He was a dedicated, supportive father, a good friend, a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan, and a master of the Irish goodbye.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Mary Catholic Church in Walton. Burial will follow in St Patrick Cemetery in Amboy.

Arrangements by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.

Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 5, 2020.
