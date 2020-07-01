Steven L. Case Jr.Born: March 8, 1971; Albany, GeorgiaDied: June 29, 2020; AshtonASHTON – Steven Lee Case, Jr. was born on March 8, 1971 in Albany, Georgia. After fighting a short battle with cancer, he passed away at the age of 49 on June 29th, 2020, at his home in Ashton, IL.He is survived by his wife, Tammy Case; daughter Amie Case, son Aaron Case of Ashton, and daughter Ashley (Brandan) Sanders of Mt. Morris; mother, Lorene Case of Ashton; father, Steven Case, Sr. of Rockford; aunt and uncle, Kayla and Alan Cook of DeKalb; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.Steve graduated from Ashton High School in 1989, and immediately left to join the United States Navy. He served on the destroyer USS Elliot during Desert Storm. While stationed in San Diego, California, Steve met his wife Tammy.There, they began their family before moving back to Illinois in 2002. Since that time, he worked as sales manager, finance manager and general manager at Brian Bemis Auto Group and Sawicki Motors where he made lifelong friends. He will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him, including "his dog, Daisy." Steve loved Tammy dearly, and always wanted her to remember: TFANAMIDBNIH.Service and visitation will be as follows: Visitation will be on Wednesday July 1st, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ashton Bible Church in Ashton, IL. 702 Main St., Ashton, IL 61006. The funeral will be held on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Ashton Bible Church. The funeral service will be outside; please bring a lawn chair.A memorial has been established for the Case Family.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Beverage-Lyons Family Funeral Homes.