Steven P. Benson
Born: January 19, 1963; Sterling
Died: November 15, 2020; Dixon
WOOSUNG – Steven P. Benson, age 57, of Woosung, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at KSB Hospital in Dixon.
Steve was born January 19, 1963, in Sterling, the son of Bertram "Bert" and Evangaline "Vangie" (Jurkens) Benson. He married Sharon Schultz on June 1, 1985 in Sterling. He was employed at Exelon Nuclear Plant as a security officer. Steve was an avid hunter and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Benson; his daughter, Brandi (Jason Lilly) Benson; his son, Cody (Maranda) Benson; five grandchildren, Parker and Camden Lilly and Emmerson, Savannah and Addyson Benson; and another granddaughter arriving in March; two stepgranddaughters, Nichole and Erika Lilly; his brother, Dave Benson; two sisters, Linda (Gary) Dirks and Kim (Doug) Egan; special aunt, Margie Mathias; in-laws, Jerry and Ann Schultz; two brothers-in-law, Dave (Lisa) Schultz and Don (Linea) Schultz; his sister-in-law, Stephanie (Dale) Levan; and many nieces and nephews including special nieces, Carlie, Gracie, Raygan and Ava Levan.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation, with a maximum of 10 people at a time, will be Monday, November 30, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A memorial has been established.
