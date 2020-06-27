Steven Shipman
Steven D. Shipman

Born: March 30, 1943; Sterling

Died: June 26, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Steven D. Shipman, 77, of Sterling, died, Friday, June 26, 2020, at Morningside of Sterling.

Steven was born March 30, 1943, in Sterling, the son of Ralph and Anna (Dickey) Shipman. He married Judith L. Helms on February 20, 1965, in Sterling. She preceded him in death on April 17, 2014.

Survivors include one daughter, Shelley (Barry) Montague of Dubuque, IA; one son, Stacy (Laurie) Shipman of Rock Falls; five grandchildren, Heather, Hannah, Nolan, Blake, and Brittney; and two great-grandchildren, Arlow and Orion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Judith. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Monday, June 29, 2020, at New Life Lutheran Church, Sterling, with Pastors Erik Anderson and Blake Shipman co-officiating. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park, Sterling. Visitation will be from 12:00-2 PM, prior to services at the church. Social distancing guidelines and masking will be in place. Chicago Cubs or casual attire has been requested to be worn for services.

A memorial has been established to Compassus Hospice and New Life Lutheran Church. Memorials may also be sent to Schilling Funeral Home P.O. Box 592, Sterling, IL. and will be forwarded to the family.

Condolences may be sent to http://www.schillingfuneralhome.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
