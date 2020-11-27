1/1
Stuart R. "Smitty" Smith
Stuart 'Smitty' R. Smith

Born: September 20, 1930; Monticello, Iowa

Died: November 25, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Stuart "Smitty" R. Smith, 90, of Sterling, died, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at CGH Medical Center.

He was born September 20, 1930 in Monticello, IA, the son of Charles Eugene and Norma Regina (Esp) Smith. He served in the United States Army from 1948 -1949. Stuart married Henrietta on June 4, 1956, She preceded him in death on June 17, 1995. He then married Fannie on February 15, 1995. She also preceded him in death. Stuart owned and operated Smitty's Sew and Vac, from 1962 and then retiring in 1998. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Sterling.

Survivors include one sister, Patricia Sackett of Hopkinton, IA: special friends, Thomas (Mary) Cleary of Dixon and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wives; three sisters, Virginia Tucker, LeEandra Hessing and Elizabeth Jansen and one brother.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Clarence Cemetery, Clarence, IA with Pastor Susan Schneider-Adams, officiating. There will be no visitation.

A memorial has been established. Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home PO Box 592 Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
