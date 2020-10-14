1/1
Susan Henkel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan M. Henkel

Born: October 15, 1957; Sterling

Died: October 12, 2020; Dixon

Dixon – Susan M. Henkel, age 62, of Dixon, died at home on Monday Oct 12, 2020.

She was born on Oct 15, 1957, in Sterling, IL, the daughter of Harland and Ruth (Meyer) Chamberlain. Susan worked as a Bookkeeper at the Dixon Food Center for over 40 years and also with her husband at Rock River Home Inspections. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Walton, and was active in her children's activities at St. Anne Grade School and Newman High School.Susan married Thomas Henkel Sept. 29, 1979 at St. Patrick Church in Dixon, IL.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, and a sister, Carol Chamberlain.

Susan is survived by her husband, Tom; children, Katy (Mike) Slade of Mt. Zion, Molly (Ryan) Hatfield of Dixon, Cory (Kyle) Dawson of Champaign, Hannah Henkel of Chicago; and 4 grandchildren, Oliver & Evelyn Slade, and Eric & Kara Dawson. She is also survived by 3 brothers, Mark (Pat) Chamberlain of Green Cove Springs FL, Jim (Lydia) Chamberlain of St Louis, Tom (Beth) Chamberlain of Danville; 8 sisters, Theresa (Mike) Sliva of West Chicago, Doris (Rich) Griffin of Palos Park, Marilyn Sutton of Dixon, Joan (Joe) Kreps of Sterling, Janet (Michael) Kagan of Rockford, Nancy (Mark) Finnicum of Plainfield, Sharon (Darrell) Thomas of Louisville KY, and Karen Chamberlain of Dixon; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday Oct 16, 2020 at The Jones Funeral Home in Dixon, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Masks and social distancing are required. A Private family mass will be held Saturday Oct. 17, 2020 at St. Patrick Church in Amboy. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Harmon, IL.

Memorials have been established to The Good Fellows of Lee County and Misericordia of Chicago.

Arrangements have been made by The Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences can be left at thejonesfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved