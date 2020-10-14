Susan Henkel

Susan M. Henkel
Born: October 15, 1957; Sterling
Died: October 12, 2020; Dixon
Dixon – Susan M. Henkel, age 62, of Dixon, died at home on Monday Oct 12, 2020.
She was born on Oct 15, 1957, in Sterling, IL, the daughter of Harland and Ruth (Meyer) Chamberlain. Susan worked as a Bookkeeper at the Dixon Food Center for over 40 years and also with her husband at Rock River Home Inspections. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Walton, and was active in her children's activities at St. Anne Grade School and Newman High School.Susan married Thomas Henkel Sept. 29, 1979 at St. Patrick Church in Dixon, IL.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, and a sister, Carol Chamberlain.
Susan is survived by her husband, Tom; children, Katy (Mike) Slade of Mt. Zion, Molly (Ryan) Hatfield of Dixon, Cory (Kyle) Dawson of Champaign, Hannah Henkel of Chicago; and 4 grandchildren, Oliver & Evelyn Slade, and Eric & Kara Dawson. She is also survived by 3 brothers, Mark (Pat) Chamberlain of Green Cove Springs FL, Jim (Lydia) Chamberlain of St Louis, Tom (Beth) Chamberlain of Danville; 8 sisters, Theresa (Mike) Sliva of West Chicago, Doris (Rich) Griffin of Palos Park, Marilyn Sutton of Dixon, Joan (Joe) Kreps of Sterling, Janet (Michael) Kagan of Rockford, Nancy (Mark) Finnicum of Plainfield, Sharon (Darrell) Thomas of Louisville KY, and Karen Chamberlain of Dixon; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday Oct 16, 2020 at The Jones Funeral Home in Dixon, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Masks and social distancing are required. A Private family mass will be held Saturday Oct. 17, 2020 at St. Patrick Church in Amboy. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Harmon, IL.
Memorials have been established to The Good Fellows of Lee County and Misericordia of Chicago.
Arrangements have been made by The Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences can be left at thejonesfh.com
.