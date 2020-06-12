Susan L. 'Kravitz' Redell



MILLEDGEVILLE – Susan L. "Kravitz" Redell, 62, of Milledgeville died.



She was born on March 3, 1958 in near Erie, IL the daughter of Elbert D. and Ruth Ann (Morris) Redell. She was employed as an LPN for several years having worked at the former Tammerlane and other facilities. Susan also was an instructor in Tae Kwan Do and was a first degree black belt. She graduated from MIT in Morrison in architectural drafting. Susan participated for many years in cystic fibrosis benefits, helping to organize many events including bike-a thons and dances. She liked to write and journal, following close to Indian lore and Southwest traditions. She enjoyed crafting and home decorating and spending time with her granddaughter. Susan had learned to play the violin and loved to walk.



Survivors include her son, Scott Howard (Nikki Scott) of Milledgeville; her daughter, Megan Cox (Gerrett Haag) of Milledgeville; her granddaughter, Leighla Haag; her sisters, Donna Green of Tucson, AZ and Penny Redell (Paul Tompkins) of Tampico; her brothers, Jack (Tina) Redell of Rock Falls, Steve (Suzanne) Redell of Milledgeville and Robert (Peggy) Redell of Tacoma, WA; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Gail Vock.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Christopher Snodgrass; her daughter Tessa Cox; three brothers, David, Tommy and Danny Redell; one niece, Stephanie; and two nephews, Tommy and Cheyenne.



Social distancing will need to be kept for those coming to the services as well as wearing a mask. A gathering of friends and family will take place on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Milledgeville Brethren Church. The service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Jim Black and Reverend David Wood co-officiating. Burial will conclude at Fairhaven Cemetery, rural Chadwick.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are being accepted by the family.





