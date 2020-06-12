Susan L. "Kravitz" Redell
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan L. 'Kravitz' Redell

MILLEDGEVILLE – Susan L. "Kravitz" Redell, 62, of Milledgeville died.

She was born on March 3, 1958 in near Erie, IL the daughter of Elbert D. and Ruth Ann (Morris) Redell. She was employed as an LPN for several years having worked at the former Tammerlane and other facilities. Susan also was an instructor in Tae Kwan Do and was a first degree black belt. She graduated from MIT in Morrison in architectural drafting. Susan participated for many years in cystic fibrosis benefits, helping to organize many events including bike-a thons and dances. She liked to write and journal, following close to Indian lore and Southwest traditions. She enjoyed crafting and home decorating and spending time with her granddaughter. Susan had learned to play the violin and loved to walk.

Survivors include her son, Scott Howard (Nikki Scott) of Milledgeville; her daughter, Megan Cox (Gerrett Haag) of Milledgeville; her granddaughter, Leighla Haag; her sisters, Donna Green of Tucson, AZ and Penny Redell (Paul Tompkins) of Tampico; her brothers, Jack (Tina) Redell of Rock Falls, Steve (Suzanne) Redell of Milledgeville and Robert (Peggy) Redell of Tacoma, WA; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Gail Vock.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Christopher Snodgrass; her daughter Tessa Cox; three brothers, David, Tommy and Danny Redell; one niece, Stephanie; and two nephews, Tommy and Cheyenne.

Social distancing will need to be kept for those coming to the services as well as wearing a mask. A gathering of friends and family will take place on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Milledgeville Brethren Church. The service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Jim Black and Reverend David Wood co-officiating. Burial will conclude at Fairhaven Cemetery, rural Chadwick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are being accepted by the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Service
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Milledgeville Brethren Church
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Service
11:00 AM
Milledgeville Brethren Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
520 Holcomb Avenue
Milledgeville, IL 61051
815-225-7154
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 12, 2020
My thoughts and Prayers go out to Redell Family. My Cousins Jack & Tina Redell you're in my Prayers! So very sorry for your loss.
Bradley Popejoy SR
Acquaintance
June 11, 2020
Fly high and free n
Donna Redell Green
Sister
June 11, 2020
Prayers for the family at their loss of their Mom


...The Dixie Dietsch family
Dixie Dietsch
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved