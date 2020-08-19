Susan M. 'Sue' Hanson
Born: September 2, 1950; Princeton
Died: August 16, 2020; Naperville
PLANO – Susan M. "Sue" Hanson, age 69, of Plano, IL passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL.
She was born on September 2, 1950 in Princeton, IL the daughter of Kenneth and Ila Mae (Rogers) Sieberns. Sue was united in marriage on December 21, 1974 to Mr. Hilo H. Hanson, and they spent the next 45 years happily together. She was a 1968 graduate of Oregon High School in Oregon, IL and a 1972 graduate of Illinois State University in Normal, IL.
Mrs. Hanson was a member of the National Education Association for 32 years, having taught both kindergarten and first grade in the Hinckley-Big Rock School District #429 in Hinckley, IL, from 1975 until her retirement in 2007. She enjoyed taking pictures of nature, especially beautiful sunsets and clouds. She also loved butterflies, birds and bees. Sue was a wonderful cook and her specialty was making delicious crème puffs. She will be remembered as a kind and caring person to everyone she knew. Sue was a loving wife, daughter, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.
Sue is survived by her husband, Hilo H. Hanson of Plano, IL; her mother, Ila Mae Sieberns of Franklin Grove, IL; her sister, Sharon (Brent) Stanford of Homewood, IL; her niece, Madelaine (Jonah) Buckels of Chicago, IL and her nephew, Sean (Justin) Stanford of Lakewood, CO.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Sieberns.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL with Pastor Stevan Saunders, officiating. Interment will follow in the Ashton Cemetery in Ashton, IL. Friends may visit from 9 a.m. until the hour of service on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the funeral home in Yorkville.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com